New Delhi: Hours after tech billionaire Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking if the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos backed the idea. Responding to the Twitter poll, Bezos wrote, “Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer.”Also Read - Twitter Headquarters or Shelter For Homeless? Elon Musk's Latest Poll Receives Over 10 Lakh Votes

As per reports, Amazon’s eight-floor family houses a homeless shelter in its Seattle headquarters. The Mary’s Place Family Center in The Regrade opened in early March 2020 and provides “shelter and support” for families experiencing homelessness. The Amazon’s shelter home has the space to accommodate up to 200 people every night, and serves food to individuals who are temporarily living in the shelter. Also Read - Elon Musk Proposes Twitter Blue Subscription Shake-Up. Check Features That Premium Subscribers May Get Soon

In a series of polls on April 10, the Tesla CEO, who has recently joined Twitter as a board member, asked Twitteratis whether Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway”. “Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway,” Musk wrote on the platform. Also Read - UGC India's Twitter Account Hacked, Third Hacking Of Govt Account In 2 Days

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

The poll has received around 20 lakh votes within hours and over 91 per cent of the users have responded with a ‘Yes’ on the ongoing poll.