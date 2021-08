San Francisco: Billionaire Jeff Bezos space firm Blue Origin has sued US space agency NASA for picking Elon Musk-owned SpaceX for its prestigious USD 2.9 billion Moon lander programme. The US space agency was expected to pick two lunar lander prototypes (including one of Blue Origin’s) but funding cut from US Congress led the agency to select SpaceX over Blue Origin.Also Read - Video: Taliban Fighter Seen Shooting at Man Trying to Enter Kabul Airport | Watch