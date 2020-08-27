New Delhi: In a tumultuous year like 2020, marked by a decline in production, job loss etc., the richest people in the world have conquered uncharted territories. The net worth of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos eclipsed $200 billion on Wednesday as shares of the e-commerce giant climbed to a record, reports said. With this, Bezos becomes the first-ever individual to make this record. Bezos is now $90 Billion richer than Bill Gates, the second-richest person, currently worth $116.1 billion. Also Read - The Ultra-Rich Club! Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Surpasses $100 Billion, Becomes World’s Third 'Centibillionaire' After Bezos & Gates

Tesla chief Elon Musk, meanwhile, became a centibillionaire. Tesla Inc. shares rallied Wednesday, pushing his net worth to $101 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a listing of the world's 500 richest people.