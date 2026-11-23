Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO days after resignation over Chinese spy affair

Jensen Huang has been officially reinstated as Nvidia CEO and board director just days after resigning amid a Chinese espionage and affair scandal.

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NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

New York: In a significant global development, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the Nvidia CEO and President days after resignation over Chinese spy affair. In the recent development, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

What NVIDIA board said on reinstatement of Jensen Huang

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang reacts to return as NVIDIA CEO

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.

US President Trump urges Nvidia to take Jensen Huang back

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he wanted Jensen Huang to apologise and return to Nvidia, putting the chipmaker’s co-founder ahead of his own earlier choice for the job, Apple chief Tim Cook.

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back,” Trump told reporters at the White House after returning from Asia. He said Huang had made some bad decisions but did not say what he wanted him to apologise for. Trump brought up Huang while discussing which American chips he was prepared to let China buy.

He credited Huang with developing Nvidia’s Blackwell chips and said few people at the company could do what Huang had done. He also said he had discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Shenzhen. Xi, by Trump’s account, spoke highly of him.