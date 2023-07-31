Jet Airways’s Airport Operator Certificate Renewed By DGCA

Top Recommended Stories

The Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways was renewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the resolution applicant of the airline Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said.

New Delhi: The Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways was renewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the resolution applicant of the airline Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said.

“JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways,” the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in its release.


