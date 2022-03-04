New Delhi: As part of their plans of restarting operations by summer, Jet Airways has appointed aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline. Kapoor, who had previously headed chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara and chief operating officer at SpiceJet, has tendered his resignation as president of Oberoi Hotels on Thursday and is set to join the airline soon, according to media reports.Also Read - Jet Airways Begins Hiring for Trainers, Captains, Other Staff Ahead of Re-launch, Check Details Here

The new promoters of Jet Airways (India) Limited, Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC), plans to restart the operations of the airline during the first quarter of 2022, and Kapoor, who is credited for leading SpiceJet through a turnaround during 2014-2015 as COO, is expected to oversee the revival of Jet Airways under the new ownership.

"I am certain he (Sanjiv) will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India," Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways, said in a statement.

Founded, and led by Naresh Goyal for over 25 years, Jet Airways was grounded on 17 April 2019 after it ran out of cash. The airline’s flying license or AOP was also made dormant months after it stopped flying in April 2019, and according to a Economics Times report, Jet Airways is in the process of renewing it.

The airlines was admitted for insolvency proceedings by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2019, and after two years of insolvency process, the bankruptcy court approved JKC’s resolution plan in June this year.