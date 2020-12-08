Jet Airways, one of India’s most desired airlines that was grounded last year, may resume flight operations by summer 2021 if everything goes as per plan, its new owners announced on Tuesday. The “Jet 2.0” hubs will remain in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru like before. The airline also said it may resume flight operations on both domestic and international routes on the same slots that it had previously. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Champions League Football Match Updates

After being grounded for over a year facing a liquidity crisis, Jet Airways is set to make a comeback after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London’s Kalrock Capital won the bid to revive the carrier. Also Read - Nepal Announces Newly-measured Height of Mount Everest at 8848.86 Metres

“The Jet 2.0 program is aimed at reviving the past glory of Jet Airways, with a fresh set of processes and systems to ensure greater efficiency and productivity across all routes. If everything goes as per plan and the Consortium receives the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the Summer of 2021,” the consortium announced in a press release. Also Read - 7 Best Foods To Eat In Winter Season To Stay Healthy And Fit

Jet Airways, a brand that was created 25 years back, was reputed for its loyal customers. “With the revival of Jet Airways, it will restore the confidence among the Jet customers to fly again and experience its world-class facilities,” the release stated.

Murari Lal Jalan is a businessman who has an interest in diverse sectors starting from real estate to healthcare. He started his business in the paper industry at his family’s paper trading business in Kolkata. Eventually, he expanded his business to other sectors like real estate, mining, fast-moving consumer goods, and construction and moved his base to the UAE.

Besides India, Jalan has investments in the UAE, Russia, Uzbekistan and Brazil.