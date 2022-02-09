New Delhi: With Jet Airways all set to resume domestic operations soon, the Delhi-based Indian and international airline has begun the hiring process after being grounded for almost three years. Sharing a post on Twitter, Jet Airways said it is now open to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains, and Co-Pilots for immediate joining. The airline’s post announced that the staff is required for its 737 NG aircraft and the job advertisement also confirms that the airline is set to relaunch anytime soon.Also Read - Jet Airways Prepares Relaunch In 2022, Holds Talks With Boeing, Airbus For Buying Planes

The airline tweeted, “Jet Airways is looking to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains and Co-Pilots (Type Rated 737NG) for immediate joining.” Jet Airways even shared its official mail ID on which candidates can send their resume including past experience and background. The airlines’ tweet mentioned that special benefits will be provided to the hired staff. Also Read - Centre Restores Scheduled Domestic Flight Operations Without Restrictions From October 18

Jet Airways is looking to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains and Co-Pilots (Type Rated 737NG) for immediate joining. Perks and benefits best in class. If you are interested, send in your resume to Careers@JetAirways.com

See you on-board soon! #JetAirways #HiringAlert pic.twitter.com/SB7RIlGjwd — Jet Airways (@jetairways) February 8, 2022

Also Read - Breaking News: Chandigarh Relaxes Night Curfew Timing From 11 PM to 5 AM

On April 17, 2019, India’s oldest private airline, Jet Airways was abruptly grounded after it ran out of cash and banks refused to give more money. It was led by founder Naresh Goyal for over 25 years. However, in June last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, comprising British investor Kalrock Capital Management and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. This year Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium said they hoped to restart operations in 2022 with six narrow-body planes after the revalidation of the airline’s air operator permit.