New Delhi: In latest update on Jet Airways’ plans to relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months, the Union home ministry has granted security clearance to the airline, reports news agency PTI quoting an official document. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.Also Read - Good News For Retired Defence Personnel: Now They Can Seek Re-employment Through This Portal

Last Thursday, the airline conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate. A letter sent by the civil aviation ministry to the airline on May 6 informed it about the grant of the security clearance by the Union home ministry. Also Read - Wrongly Denying Boarding To Flyers Can Now Cost Airlines Dearly; DGCA Warns Of Strict Action, Fines On Erring Carriers

The letter, which has been accessed by PTI, said, it is “directed to refer to your application to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs”. Also Read - Good News For Flyers: Jet Airways Can Soon Be Back in Skies

Last Thursday’s test flight was conducted to prove to aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally. After the test flight on Thursday, the airline has to conduct proving flights after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate to fly commercial ones.

What’s a proving flight?

Proving flights are similar to commercial flights with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board, observing and testing the operations.

(With inputs from PTI)