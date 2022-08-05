New Delhi: Jet Airways, which was one of the biggest players in the aviation sector in the pre-COVID times, is all set to embark on a fresh start as air travel gathers momentum. The airline company which ceased to operate on April 29, 2019 due to financial constraints, has now announced openings for pilots, engineering staff, ground and airport staff and other roles on social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.Also Read - Jet Airways Is Hiring: Airline Invites Application For 6 Positions After Getting AOC From DGCA. Details HERE Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO of Jet Airways, has tweeted the launch of a live career portal for the same purpose.

“@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted,” Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, said on Twitter, adding that more vacancies, including that of pilots, are being added to the portal.

.@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted. Check out https://t.co/gN6a3vOBl1 . — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) August 4, 2022

The live career portal displayed openings for the posts of cabin crew for Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, senior manager cargo for Gurugram, senior manager finance SAP specialist for Gurugram, assistant manager direct taxation in Gurugram, executive or senior executive accounts in Gurugram, manager retail sales for West Mumbai and manager retail sales for North Delhi in Gurugram.

Earlier, in July, Jet Airways had sought entries from pilots through a post on its official Twitter handle. In a separate Twitter post on August 4, Jet Airways sought applications from A320, B737 cabin crew members.

“If you are current cabin crew on A320/B737 or any other aircraft type and would like to join the team creating history, we would love to hear from you,” Jet Airways said on Twitter.

If you are current cabin crew on A320/B737 or any other aircraft type and would like to join the team creating history, we would love to hear from you. Apply now on https://t.co/np4T2S3Jmx#JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/gdHBQYhgc8 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 4, 2022

Hiring is back on the horizon of the aviation industry with two other airlines — Akasa Air and Tata group-owned Air India — also looking to hire new crew.