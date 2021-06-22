New Delhi: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan for Jet Airways. Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April 2019, has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Takes Up Viral Temperature Challenge With Her Aksa Gang, Goes Bold in Backless Little Dress | Watch

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK"s Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders" consortium led by the State Bank of India.

