Mumbai: Jet Airways employees have now approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking quashing of the NCLT’s approval to the resolution plan of Kalrock-Jalan consortium. Earlier, Jet Airways rejected the resolution plan.Also Read - Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor to Debut Together Alongside Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's Comic-Adaptation? Boney Kapoor Answers

Jet Airways Kalrock-Jalan Resolution Plan