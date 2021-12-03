Mumbai: Grounded airline Jet Airways on Friday said it is preparing relaunch next year, and added that it is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for buying and leasing planes. It must be noted that the airline has been acquired by Murarilal Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium under the insolvency resolution process. Bogged down by financial problems, Jet Airways ended it operations in April 2019.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Orders 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing to Build Its Fleet

In a statement, the airline said that the ongoing discussions are part of the revival plan approved by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In the meantime, the shares of the airline jumped nearly 5 per cent to touch the upper circuit limit of Rs 90.80 in afternoon trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE.

“Its (Jet Airways) successful resolution applicant is currently in the process of reviving the company and implementing the approved plan,” the airline said.

“As part of such revival, the successful resolution applicant (consortium) has been in advanced discussions since the approval date with aircraft manufacturers — The Boeing Company and Airbus SE regarding the acquisition/ leasing of aircraft to recommence operations of Jet Airways in India,” the airline added.

The filing came amid reports that the consortium partners were holding parleys with Boeing and Airbus for acquiring some 100 aircraft.

According to the filing, the discussions with Boeing and Airbus are in line with the approved plan and that “no fixed value can be determined as on date as the discussions are still ongoing”.

The discussions are in the ordinary course of business of the company as per its approved plan. The winning consortium continues to explore the best aircraft type that fits the requirements of the company as a full service carrier, the filing added.

Further, it clarified that the financials as mentioned by a section of media “are purely based on speculative calculations for over 100 aircraft purchased as per industry standards.”

(With inputs from PTI)