New Delhi: After completing the key tests, Jet Airways is now preparing to return to the skies. On Tuesday, Jet Airways said it has successfully operated all proving flights and is now looking forward to the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said on Tuesday.Also Read - Jabalpur Runway Excursion: DGCA Suspends Licenses Of Pilots Operating Alliance Air Flight For A Year

Sources close to the development told news Agency PTI that the airline conducted the second — and the last — set of two proving flights on Tuesday with 31 people, including officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on board. Also Read - Indigo 'Inappropriately Handled' Child With Special Needs at Ranchi Airport, Says DGCA

Jet Airways had on Sunday conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people, including the DGCA officials on board. Also Read - Jet Airways 2.0: Airline Gets Security Clearance From Centre Ahead of Relaunch. Deets Inside

It must be noted that proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain the AOC. A total of five landings (five flights) have to be done by the aircraft to successfully complete its proving flights.

The spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said in a statement, “We have successfully conducted our proving flights over two days, and we now look forward to the grant of the AOC by the DGCA.”

Sources further added that the two proving flights on Tuesday were conducted on Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Delhi routes using the carrier’s Boeing 737 plane.

They said the three proving flights that were conducted on Sunday were on Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Delhi routes using the same plane.

Jet Airways had on May 5 conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC.