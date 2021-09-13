New Delhi: Jet Airways is all set to resume its domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which will run the airline, stated today. The airline was forced to stop its flight operations in April 2019. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June this year had approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan for Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied full-service carrier went into insolvency proceedings.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Touch Each's Other Feet After Getting Married, Set Couple Goals | Watch
- The first flight of Jet Airways would be on Delhi-Mumbai route, Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded airline, said on Monday, as per a PTI report.
- It has also said that the airline would now be headquartered in Delhi instead of Mumbai, PTI reported.
- After restarting its domestic operations, Jet Airways will look to commence “short haul international operations” by Quarter 3 or Quarter 4 of 2022, Lead member of the London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium Murari Lal Jalan was quoted as saying by NDTV.
- Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s plan to bolster its fleet with more than 50 aircraft in three years and over 100 planes in five years, Murari Lal Jalan, who is also a UAE based businessman, said.
- The Consortium’s statement read that the revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled according to the plan in the coming months.
- The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation, it mentioned.
- The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking, according to the statement.
- “Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team led by the newly appointed Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them,” it noted.
- Captain Gaur said, “We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage.”
- “Jet Airways has already hired 150+ full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees FY 2021-22 across categories,” he mentioned.
- During its heydays, Jet Airways was considered as the numero uno private airline in the country. However, the private carrier faced mounting losses and eventually was forced to ground flights in April, 2019.