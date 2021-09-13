New Delhi: Jet Airways is all set to resume its domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which will run the airline, stated today. The airline was forced to stop its flight operations in April 2019. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June this year had approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan for Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied full-service carrier went into insolvency proceedings.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Touch Each's Other Feet After Getting Married, Set Couple Goals | Watch

Jet Airways News, Updates