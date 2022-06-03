Noida International Airport | New Delhi: Tata Projects Ltd will reportedly oversee the construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Tata group company will partner with Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL) for the project. It must be noted that Tata Projects is also constructing the new Parliament building under the Central Vista Project. For Noida International Airport, the contract for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) has been won by the company.Also Read - Air India Bans Smoking, Consumption of Intoxicating Substances at Workplace. Read Full Statement

The company has beaten construction giants like L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji to win the bid. The responsibilities will include the construction of the runway, terminals, roads, airside infra, and other buildings. The company has prior experience in building airports as it has also constructed the Prayagraj airport terminal.

According to a report by the Times of India, the first phase of the airport is likely to be completed within the next two years.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Noida International Airport will be a digital airport. It will allow contactless and paperless travel. It will also provide personalized services for the elderly, specially-abled and business travelers.