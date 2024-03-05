Home

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Opens; Check IPO Price Band, GMP Price Today, LOT Size, Allotment Date, And Other details

JG Chemicals Limited IPO GMP Today Price According to several websites, JG Chemicals Limited's IPO share ranges between Rs 50 to Rs 60, which will be called in GMP as 22.62 per cent to 27 per cent.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO GMP Price today: JG Chemicals Limited’s ipo subscription has started today. The subscription window for bidders will close after three days i.e. on March 7.

Let us see more details about JG Chemicals Limited IPO:

JG Chemicals Limited IPO GMP Today Price

According to several websites, JG Chemicals Limited’s IPO share ranges between Rs 50 to Rs 60, which will be called in GMP as 22.62 per cent to 27 per cent.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Allotment Date and Link

JG Chemicals Limited IPO allotment status will be made public on March 11 through its official website by the registrar Kfin Technologies Limited. The allotment status will also be available on the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Price Band

JG Chemicals Limited has set a price band of Rs 210 to Rs 221.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO lot size

The minimum size of LOT for JG Chemicals Limited IPO is 67 shares which needs an investment of Rs 14070. For HNI investors, the minimum lot size required 938 shares with an investment of Rs 2 lakh.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Refund Initiation

JG Chemicals Limited will initiate the refund on March 12.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Share Listing Date

JG Chemicals Limited equity shares have been proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE and the listing will take place on March 13.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Face Value Application Timings

JG Chemicals Limited IPO Face Value is Rs 10 per equity share and the market timings are from 10 am to 5 pm.

What does JG Chemicals do?

JG Chemicals was founded in 1975, it is a zinc oxide manufacturer using the French process and it has also claimed that it produces more than 80 grades of zinc oxide.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

