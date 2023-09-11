Home

Jharkhand’s First Vistadome Intercity Express Starts Tomorrow; Check All Route Details Here

The new Intercity Express will have a vistadome coach with a transparent roof, which will give passengers a new experience of the journey.

Jharkhand’s Vistadome Intercity Express (File photo)

New Delhi: Jharkhand’s first intercity express with a vistadome coach will start its journey on Tuesday. The train will run between New Giridih station and Ranchi, offering passengers a glimpse of the state’s natural beauty. The train will be flagged off from New Giridih station under East Central Railway. Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary, local MLA Kedar Hazra and Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi are likely to attend the inaugural ceremony.

“The new Intercity Express will have a vistadome coach with a transparent roof, which will give passengers a new experience of the journey. They can explore picturesque views on the route via Barkakana junction and Mesra. The train will pass through difficult terrain with hills, four tunnels and a beautiful landscape,” East Central Railway Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Hajipur zone, Birendra Kumar was quoted saying in the news agency PTI.

Jharkhand’s Vistadome Intercity Express: Route Details

The new train will depart from Ranchi in the morning at 6:05 am and arrive in New Giridih at 1 pm. It will make stops at Tatisilwai, Mesra, Barkakana, Hazaribagh Town, Koderma, Maheshpur Halt, and Jamua stations along the way.

Instead of its scheduled Barkakana Mesra Tatisilwai route, the intercity express will run through the Barkakana Muri Tatisilwai route for a certain period, the official said.

Jharkhand’s First Intercity Express Timings

The first Intercity Express in Jharkhand will depart from Ranchi at 6:05 am and arrive in New Giridih at 1 pm. It will then depart from New Giridih at 2 pm and reach Ranchi at 9:30 pm. However, for a limited time, the train will follow a route via Barkakana-Muri-Tatisilwai instead of its originally scheduled route via Barkakana-Mesra-Tatisilwai, as per a report in the Financial Express.

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express has also been running on the diverted route since the first week of August as the scheduled route via Mesra has been closed for passenger trains after landslides between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi).

In a recent accident, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express narrowly avoided a collision after a cow was trapped in the engine wheel at Kuju station in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The cattle died on the spot, but the passengers were unharmed.

The train was halted for about half an hour while the cow was removed from the wheel. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Dhanbad Railway Division, Amresh Kumar, said that the Vande Bharat train was stopped at Kuju station before Barkakana. The train was stopped at 11:20 AM and was dispatched again at 12:50 PM.

(With inputs from PTI)

