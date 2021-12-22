New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands IPO, the largest Indian footwear speciality retailer in India is all set to get listed on the stock exchanges today, on December 22. The IPO opened for public subscription on December 10 and closed on December 14. The company has set a price range of Rs 485- 500 per equity share that has a face value of Rs 5. The share allotment was announced on December 17 and the shares were credited in investors’ respective Demat account on December 21.Also Read - CMS Info Systems IPO To Launch Today. Check Price Range, Lot Size, Other Details Here

Metro Brands IPO has a lot size of 30 shares. And an investor is allowed to apply for up to 13 lots or 390 shares. However, the IPO saw a muted response from the investors as it was subscribed only 3.64 times, according to a report by Business Insider.

Metro Brands IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price

The following link can be used to get access to the listing price as well as the live price of the share as it hits the bourses today.

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/metro-brands-ltd/metrobrand/543426/

The link will also provide the details like Market Cap, Turnover of the company as well as market depth.