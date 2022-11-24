Jio 5G is Now Available in Pune: List of Cities Where You Can Access Reliance 5G Services

With this new addition, Jio 5G is now available across 12 cities in India. Check list of cities below where Jio 5G is now available.

Pune/Maharashtra: People in Pune can now access Jio 5G services as Reliance said it has begun testing its true 5G network in the city, offering unlimited data with internet speeds up to 1 Gbps mobile devices.

“As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life,” a Jio spokesperson said.

Delhi Varanasi Nagpur Bangalore Hyderabad Mumbai Chennai Siliguri Pune Nathdwara

Recently, Jio’s rival Bharti Airtel announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel has also deployed Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services.