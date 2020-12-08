New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday revealed that Jio 5G will be launched in India in the second half of 2021. Ambani made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at India Mobile Congress 2020. Also Read - PM Modi to Address India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

The RIL chairman said that Jio's 5G services will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. He asserted that Jio's 5G operations will be a testimony to the Narendra Modi government's inspiring vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). He also exuded confidence that the much-anticipated 5G will enable India to lead the 'fourth industrial revolution' globally.

"Jio Platforms, with its family of over 20 start-up partners, has built world-class capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, etc. We are creating compelling home-grown solutions in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and new commerce," Ambani said.

He said Jio will offer these solutions and services to the rest of the world to address global challenges, after they are proven in India.