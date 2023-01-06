Top Recommended Stories
Jio 5G Now Available in 72 Indian Cities | Full List
Reliance launched its 5G services in four more cities---Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. A detailed report here.
New Delhi: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G reached 72.
“We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states”, news agency ANI quoted Jio spokesperson as saying.
LIST OF CITIES/STATES WHERE JIO 5G SERVICES ARE ACCESSIBLE
- Gujarat (all 33 districts)
- Tirumala
- Vijayawada
- Vishakhapatnam
- Guntur
- Kochi
- Ujjain
- Gwalior
- Jabalpur
- Ludhiana
- Siliguri
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Varanasi
- Kolkata
- Bengaluru
- Hyderabad
- Gurugram
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
- Faridabad
- Pune
- Lucknow
- Bhopal
- Indore
- Trivandrum
- Mysuru
- Nashik
- Aurangabad
- Chandigarh
- Mohali
- Panchkula
- Zirakpur
- Kharar
- Derabassi
- Bhubaneswar
- Cuttack
Meanwhile, Jio asserted that the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore. With it, Reliance Jio said it became the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.
(With ANI Inputs)
