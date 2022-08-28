New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a men’s One Day International and Twenty20 International cricket tournament. This year, the Asia Cup 2022 tournament was started on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The schedule for the 15th edition of the Asian tournament was officially announced by Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Twitter.Also Read - Aadhaar Security Tips: Protect Your Aadhaar Card By Locking Biometrics Using These Steps
Jio Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
Jio has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under the Cricket Packs section.
Jio Rs 1,066 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 84 days
- Data: 2GB mobile data per day along with 5GB additional data.
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year free of cost.
Jio Rs 799 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 56 days
- Data: 2GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.
Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.
Jio Rs 583 prepaid plan
- Validity: 56 days
- Data: 1.5GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.
Jio Rs 419 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 3GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year for free.
Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan
The plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB of mobile data per day.
Airtel Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
Airtel has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under the Cricket Packs section.
Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2.5GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2 GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one-year month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 3GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan
- Validity: 84 days
- Data: 2GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel Rs 3,359 prepaid plan
- Validity: 365 days
- Data: 2.5GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar
Vi Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
Vi Rs 151 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 30 days
- Data: Users will get 8GB mobile data.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription.
Vi Rs 399 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2.5GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription
Vi Rs 499 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2 GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription
Vi Rs 601 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 03 GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription
Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan
- Validity: 70 Days
- Data: 03 GB mobile data per day.
- Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription
Vi ₹1,066 prepaid plan
The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 84 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.
Vi ₹3,099 prepaid plan
The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 365 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.