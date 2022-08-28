New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a men’s One Day International and Twenty20 International cricket tournament. This year, the Asia Cup 2022 tournament was started on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The schedule for the 15th edition of the Asian tournament was officially announced by Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Twitter.Also Read - Aadhaar Security Tips: Protect Your Aadhaar Card By Locking Biometrics Using These Steps

You must be aware that the tournament will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. If you are a cricket lover, then this is the best opportunity to grab your seat and enjoy the live matches easily. Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the prepaid plans offering the OTT platform's subscription for free.

Jio Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Jio has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under the Cricket Packs section.

Jio Rs 1,066 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 84 days

Data: 2GB mobile data per day along with 5GB additional data.

Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year free of cost.

Jio Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 56 days

Data: 2GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.

Jio Rs 583 prepaid plan

Validity: 56 days

Data: 1.5GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year without any additional cost.

Jio Rs 419 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 3GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: one-year for free.

Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan

The plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB of mobile data per day.

Airtel Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Airtel has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under the Cricket Packs section.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription: three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2 GB mobile data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription: one-year month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar