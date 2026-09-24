Jio, Airtel, Vi users ALERT: New TRAI rule brings more data-free recharge options, to offer voice-and-SMS-only plans

The change could be particularly relevant for users who rely on Wi-Fi for internet access or use another device for mobile data but still need a phone connection for calls and SMS.

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Jio, Airtel, Vi users ALERT: New TRAI rule brings more data-free recharge options, to offer voice-and-SMS-only plans (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

Mobile users who mainly use their phones for calling and SMS may soon have more recharge options without having to pay for mobile data they do not use. Telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will have to offer more voice-and-SMS-only recharge plans under changes made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Under the amended rules, telecom companies will have to offer a voice-and-SMS-only plan for every validity period of 30 days or less for which they already offer a regular plan that combines voice calls, SMS and data.

For example, if a company offers a 28-day recharge that includes calls, SMS and internet data, it will also have to provide a voice-and-SMS-only plan with the same 28-day validity.

The same rule will apply to 30-day plans.

TRAI has also asked operators to make these plans easier to renew. A 30-day plan, for instance, should renew on the same date every month. If that date does not occur in a particular month, the renewal should take place on the last day of that month.

Operators will also have to offer at least one longer-duration voice-and-SMS-only plan corresponding to the validity of their longer data-bundled plans.

No fixed price formula from TRAI

TRAI has not fixed the exact price that telecom companies must charge for these plans.

Instead, operators have been directed to offer an “appropriate” reduction in price when mobile data is removed from a bundled recharge.

TRAI had earlier considered asking companies to reduce the price broadly in proportion to the amount of data removed. However, after receiving feedback from telecom companies and other stakeholders, the regulator decided not to impose a fixed calculation method.

This means the final prices of the voice-and-SMS-only plans will continue to be decided by individual telecom operators, subject to TRAI’s directions.

Why TRAI introduced the change

The latest move follows an earlier TRAI decision in December 2024, when telecom companies were told to provide at least one special tariff voucher offering only voice and SMS services.

That voucher could have a validity of up to 365 days.

The move was aimed at customers who have little or no need for mobile internet. This includes some elderly users, people in rural areas and customers who still use basic or feature phones.

However, TRAI later found that operators were offering only a limited number of such plans. In many cases, the available options had long validity periods, such as around 80-84 days or 336-365 days.

As a result, customers who wanted a short-term recharge only for calling and SMS had relatively few choices.

What the new rules mean for customers

The latest amendment is expected to increase the number of voice-and-SMS-only options available to users. A customer who does not need mobile data will not necessarily have to buy a full bundled plan simply to keep their number active for a shorter period.

For example, a person who wants a 28-day recharge mainly for calls and SMS should have a separate option instead of being required to pay for a data allowance as part of the same package.