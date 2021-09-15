New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today approved a raft of much-awaited reforms for the beleaguered telecom sector. The cabinet has approved as many as nine structural reforms and five process reforms to change the framework of the sector including rationalization of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The central government has approved 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in automatic route, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Another Student Kills Herself in Tamil Nadu Over Failure in Medical Entrance Test; 3rd Suicide in 5 Days

A four-year moratorium on payments has also been granted for telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others, as per the details of the relief package disclosed by Vaishnaw.

The package, which initially was widely expected to be taken up by the Cabinet last week, will offer a breather to the three private player industry, at a time when Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is confronting existential crisis. Sources said that the measures will be prospective, and will pave the way for reforms in the sector, as per a PTI report.

The reported move comes six weeks after billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla resigned as chairman of beleaguered Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on August 4.

VIL’s August 4 intimation about the top-level changes had come on a day stock exchanges seeking clarification from the company over the widely reported June 7 letter of Birla to the Cabinet Secretary offering his stake in Vodafone Idea to the government or any company approved by the government for free, as per a PTI report.