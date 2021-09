New Delhi: If the history of ‘how India connects’ can be divided into two parts, it would be pre-Jio and post-Jio era. September 5, 2021, marked 5 years since its launch. Using “#5YearsOfJio” the Mukesh Ambani-led brand published a video on social media to narrate ‘the journey from Evolution to Revolution’ in making Digital India. Since India was acquainted with telecom and internet services in 1995, the entry of Jio has been seen by many as a revolutionary influence in the way the nation connected by making data accessible like never before.Also Read - Scientists Discover a Brand New Gorgeous Island in Greenland by Chance - Here's All About The Discovery