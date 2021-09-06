New Delhi: If the history of ‘how India connects’ can be divided into two parts, it would be pre-Jio and post-Jio era. September 5, 2021, marked 5 years since its launch. Using “#5YearsOfJio” the Mukesh Ambani-led brand published a video on social media to narrate ‘the journey from Evolution to Revolution’ in making Digital India. Since India was acquainted with telecom and internet services in 1995, the entry of Jio has been seen by many as a revolutionary influence in the way the nation connected by making data accessible like never before.Also Read - Scientists Discover a Brand New Gorgeous Island in Greenland by Chance - Here's All About The Discovery
- Google – Ok Google, sing happy birthday #5yearsOfJio
- Dominos – Congratulations on the 5 years! A piping hot pizza is on the way at Gigafast speed #5YearsOfJio.
- Netflix – Pauses episode to wish you a happy 5th anniversary.
- Dineout – Congratulations on completing 5 years! ?? Hope your Passport is stamped & you’re all set for the party. #5YearsOfJio
- Nokia – Congratulations on #5YearsOfJio and kudos to your commitment on keeping India connected
- Oppo – Here’s to creating many picture perfect moments for Digital India. #5YearsOfJio
- Hotstar – From asking ‘What’s the score?’ to watching it LIVE, cheers to #5YearsOfJio.
- Amazon- It is just the start. Moving forward gracefully towards bigger milestones
- Oneplus- Happy 5th birthday! We aren’t settling for just one cake this year
- Samsung – It’s five, it’s fast, it’s fantastic. It’s Jio’s Fifth Anniversary! Congratulations on completing this milestone. #5YearsOfJio #Samsung
- Vivo – 5 years of delightful moments and joy. Congratulations!
- Mi India – 5years of fueling the Internet revolution in India! @RelianceJio, we’re glad to be friends on this mission together. May the fifth be with you! ?? #JioHazaaronSaal#5YearsOfJio
- Lionsgate Play – Here’s to 5 years of power packed action. #5YearsofJio
- Zomato – Birthday cake is on its way! Happy 5 years! Jug jugJio 🙂 #5YearsOfJio
- Freecharge – Here’s to enabling every Indian to take charge of their life and go digital! #5YearsOfJio
- Paytm- Tum jio karodon saal!
- Phonepe – PhonePe endless possibilities laane ke liye thank you! Congratulations on completing 5 years #5YearsOfJio
- Itel – From India’s one all-rounder to the other, happy 5th. #5YearsOfJio
- Unacademy – Congratulations on completing 5 years! ?? Here’s to helping India learn and grow digitally
- Tinder – Thank you for taking our messages to our matches
- Voot – #5YearsofJio, Voot-Voot! Bigg Boss chahte hain aap Jio hazaaron saal
- Zee5 – High5 from #ZEE5 to #5YearsofJio
- HDFC – Sar uthake jeena koi tumse seekhe. Congratulations on #5YearsOfJio.