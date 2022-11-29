Jio Introduces New Plans At Cheap Prices, Facilities Include Free Calling, Data, And Jio Apps Subscription

Jio Introduces Cheap Plans: Jio offers many such plans to its mobile users in which your mobile will run for a month for less than Rs 200 per month. Not only this, but you will also get unlimited calling, data, and SMS as well as many other benefits in these plans. We are telling you about 3 such plans.

RS 155 PLAN

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In this, a total of 2 GB data is available with unlimited calling. The Internet will not stop after data is exhausted. After the high-speed data limit is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

In this, 1000 SMSes will be available for messaging. In this, you will also get a subscription to other Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

RS 395 PLAN

In this recharge plan of Rs 395 of Jio, you are getting a total validity of 84 days. A total of 6 GB data is available in this plan with unlimited calling. After the high-speed data limit is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

The facility of 1000 SMSes is also available for messaging in this plan. In this, you also get a subscription to other Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

RS 1559 PLAN

336 days validity is being available in this plan of Jio. In this you will get 24 GB data with unlimited calling. After the high-speed data limit is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

3000 SMS facility is also available in this. In this, you also get subscriptions to other Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.