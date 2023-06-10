Home

Jio Launches 5 New Plans With Unlimited Calling And Data, Free Subscription To Jio Saavn Pro

Reliance Jio 5G: Jio has launched 5 new prepaid plans. In these plans, users will get a free subscription to the music streaming app Jio Saavn Pro with unlimited calling and data. Reliance Jio shared this information via a tweet.

Get the best of both worlds. Uninterrupted connectivity with uninterrupted high quality music. Get free JioSaavn Pro subscription with new plans starting at Rs. 269/- only.https://t.co/azg8ZOiOQs#JioSaavn #JioDigitalLife #Music #Jio pic.twitter.com/t5e7urEPE5 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 9, 2023

Following are the new plans.

RS 269 PLAN WITH 28 DAYS VALIDITY

The validity of the Rs 269 plan will be 28 days. In this, users will get daily high-speed data of 1.5 GB, 100 SMS every day, and unlimited calling on all networks. With this, access to other Jio apps will be available with Jio Saavn Pro subscription. At the same time, eligible customers will also get unlimited 5G data.

RS 589 PLAN WITH 56 DAYS VALIDITY

56 days validity will be available in the Rs 589 plan. In this, users will get high-speed 2 GB data with unlimited calling on all networks and 100 SMS every day. With this, access to other Jio apps will be available along with Jio Saavn Pro subscription in the plan. At the same time, eligible customers will also get unlimited 5G data in this.

RS 529 PLAN WITH 56 DAYS VALIDITY

56 days validity will be available in the Rs 529 plan. In this, users will get daily high-speed data of 1.5 GB, 100 SMS every day, and unlimited calling on all networks. With this, access to other Jio apps will be available with Jio Saavn Pro subscription. At the same time, eligible customers will also get unlimited 5G data in this.

RS 789 PLAN WITH 84 DAYS VALIDITY

84 days validity will be available in the Rs 789 plan. In this, users will get high-speed 2 GB data with unlimited calling on all networks and 100 SMS every day. Access to other Jio apps will be available along with Jio Saavn Pro subscription in the plan. At the same time, eligible customers will also get unlimited 5G data in this.

RS 739 PLAN WITH 84 DAYS VALIDITY

84 days validity will be available in the Rs 739 plan. In this, users will get daily high-speed data of 1.5 GB, 100 SMS every day, and unlimited calling on all networks. With this, access to other Jio apps will be available with Jio Saavn Pro subscription. At the same time, eligible customers will also get unlimited 5G data in this.

