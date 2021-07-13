New Delhi: Reliance Jio is leading over Airtel and Vodafone Idea in April users and subscription category. Meanwhile, total wireless subscribers increased from 1,180.96 million at the end of March-21 to 1,183.11 million at the end of April-21, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.18 per cent, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement, as per an IANS report.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Indian Players to Undergo Testing After Receiving Second Dosage of Vaccination
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs BSNL
Also Read - Rannvijay Singha- Prianka Welcome Baby Boy in Style, Makes His Shoe Game Strong- See Pics Also Read - 5G Trials: Airtel Records Over 1,000 Mbps Speed With Nokia in Mumbai
- Reliance Jio topped the subscription chart for the month of April.
- Mukesh Ambani-led Telecom company added more than 47.56 lakh users during this time period, the IANS report says.
- According to data shared by TRAI, Jio’s subscriber base has increased to over 42.76 crore users, the IANS report says.
- Bharti Airtel has added over 5.17 lakh users during the month under review.
- With this addition, Airtel’s subscriber base has been increased over 35.29 crore, as per the IANS report.
- Vodafone Idea has suffered a decline. The telecom company has eroded its subscriber base by over 18.10 lakh users to more than 28.19 crore, as per the IANS report.
- State-run BSNL also witnessed a decline its user base by around 13.05 lakh to 11.72 crore, the IANS report.
- Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 64.52 crore at the end of March 2021 to 64.5.6 crore at the end of April 2021 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased
- from 53.57 crore to 53.74 crore during the same period. Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, the IANS report says.
- “Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,183.11 million), 997.37 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of April-21. The proportion of active
- wireless subscribers was approximately 84.30 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base,” the TRAI said in the statement, the IANS report says.