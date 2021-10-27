New Delhi: JioPhone Next will have a lot of impact in connecting and helping millions take advantage of a smartphone, Google Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Sundar Pichai has said as Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its affordable handset soon in the festive season, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Google Doogle Pays Tribute to Otto Wichterle, The Czech Chemist Who Invented Soft Contact Lens

"People are looking for access and there's definitely been a wave of them who have adopted smartphones (in India)," Pichai said during the earnings call after announcing robust quarterly results.

JioPhone Next – Latest Details

The upcoming JioPhone Next smartphone will house Pragati OS, powered by Android, which is touted as a world-class operating system built specifically for India, the IANS report said.

“There is still demand to shift from feature phones to smartphones. JioPhone Next is like building a phone beyond the English-speaking community and going local, doing it in a way that many more people can take advantage of a smartphone,” he elaborated.

The device is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more.

JioPhone Next to Drive Next Wave of Smartphone Revolution – Sundar Pichai

Pichai said that he views JioPhone Next as laying the foundation for the next wave of digital transformation.

“It’s a version of digital transformation. And I think over the 3-5 year time-frame, the Jio phone will end up having a lot of impact. But overall, India continues to be an exciting market for us. We see strength across the categories we are involved in. And you’ll continue to see us stay focused there,” Pichai noted, according to IANS report.

The device will support all the available android apps which users can download and use on the device via Google Play Store.

Reliance Jio Banks on JioPhone Next

In the span of five years, Jio has become a household name in India. With 430 million users, its services span geographies, economic and social classes, as per the IANS report.

With JioPhone Next, the company aims to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India, the IANS report said.