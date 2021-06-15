New Delhi: Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Airtel are mulling launching new tariffs which will have 30-day validity. If Airtel and Vi manage to launch the 30-day tariffs, both the telecom companies will follow their rival Reliance Jio, according to a report by Economic Times. Also Read - Neena Gupta Recalls She Was Called 'Behenji', 'Shameless' in Same Breath, Her Traditional-Modern Ideology 'Confused' People

Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's planning comes in the backdrop of Reliance Jio introducing a 30-day multiple validity recharge option. These prices of these "Jio Freedom" plans are between Rs 127 and Rs 2,397 and have validity period between 15 days to 365 days, the ET report says.

Jio Recharge Plan

The new prepaid plans come with 30-day cycle and multiple validity, unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans which came with 28-day cycle and multiple validity. These plans will offer 'uncapped-data and unlimited voice' with validity cycles of 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days, as per the information on the Jio website

The ‘no daily limit’ plans will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without worrying about exhausting daily limits. The 30-day validity cycle brings the ease of remembering recharge date to users. Further, the plans also offer access to Jio’s information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema and JioNews, among others.

There are five plans listed in the website, starting at Rs 127 for 15 days which brings 12 GB of uncapped daily data over the plan period. Other plans with validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced at Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397, respectively, showed the Jio website.

Airtel Customer Care

Bharti Airtel had announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic. As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 5.5 crore low-income customers. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days, according to an IANS report.

“Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed,” said a company statement. At this time, customers have an increased requirement of staying connected. Keeping this in mind, Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefit, it said.

These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week. As per the company, these benefits are worth Rs 270 crore.