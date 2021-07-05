New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched an “Emergency Data Loan” offer for its customers. Jio subscribers can now avail the “Emergency Data Loan” facility under which they can opt for recharge now and pay later functionality. Jio users who run out of their high speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately will be benefited, according to an IANS report. Also Read - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Under “Emergency Data Loan”, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1 GB each, as per the IANS report. Jio has been at the forefront of product innovation to deliver reimagined customer experience. It has has recently augmented its network to almost double its data capacity and speed. Jio users have already started experiencing better network connectivity and higher speeds. Many users are able to consume their daily data quota much faster and are left without high speed

data for the rest of the day. Jio understands that not every user is in a position to instantly purchase a data top up due to various reasons. Emergency data loan facility from Jio, will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring continuation of seamless high speed data experience.

How To Avail Emergency Data Loan in Reliance Jio

Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on top left of the page

Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services

Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner

Select ‘Get emergency data’ option

Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

Emergency data loan benefit is activated.

