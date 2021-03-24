New Delhi: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans – Three major telecom service providers in India Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are providing some of the best plans for their customers. You can buy one such plan based on your requirements. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi categorize plans as smart recharge, unlimited plan, data only, talk-time, and international roaming. While, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi have different set of plans, they have a common plan which can be purchased in Rs 199. Notably, Rs 199 plans of Jio, Airtel and Vi are prepaid plans. Let’s take a look into the details of Rs 199 plans of Jio, Airtel and Vi such as validity, data, and subscriptions. Also Read - Fire at Airtel's Ambala Network Switching Centre Doused, Services Restored

Jio Recharge 199 Plan Details: Reliance Jio is offering the affordable plan of Rs 199.

Validity : Jio 199 plan has a validity of 28 days.

: Jio 199 plan has a validity of 28 days. Data: Jio 199 plan provides you 1.5 GB data per day amounting up to a total of 42 GB data.

Jio 199 plan provides you 1.5 GB data per day amounting up to a total of 42 GB data. Voice Calls, SMS: It provides you unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

It provides you unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscriptions: Jio 199 plan provides you subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Airtel Recharge 199 Plan Details: Airtel 199 Plan comes with a several benefits.

Data: Airtel 199 provides you 1 GB per day of internet data.

Airtel 199 provides you 1 GB per day of internet data. Voice Calls, SMS: Airtel 199 plan comes with unlimited voice calls. You will be able to send 100 SMS per day under the Airtel 199 plan.

Airtel 199 plan comes with unlimited voice calls. You will be able to send 100 SMS per day under the Airtel 199 plan. Validity : Airtel 199 plan has a validity of 24 days.

: Airtel 199 plan has a validity of 24 days. Subscriptions: Airtel 199 plan provides you 30-day free trial to Mobile edition of Amazon Prime video. Airtel 199 plan also provides free access to Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and Airtel Xstream. You can hear music, hellotunes, Live concerts and podcasts on Wynk Music. Free Hellotunes allows you to set any song as hellotunes for unlimited times. Airtel Xstream provides you over 350 TV channels for free, live TV, moves and shows.

Vi Recharge 199 Plan Details: Vi 199 plan provides you a few benefits.