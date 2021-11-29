New Delhi: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel have hiked their pre-paid tariff plans in the past few days. Jio announced the hiked prepaid plans on Sunday as it was followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea announcing their new plans. The Vodafone Idea plans came into effect on November 25, Airtel on November 26 and Jio plan will come into effect on December 1, according to the statement issued by major telecom service providers in the country.Also Read - Jio Announces Up to 21% Hike in Mobile Tariffs From December 1 After Airtel, Vodafone Idea. Details Here

Let us look at the new prepaid packs of Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Idea: Also Read - Vodafone Idea Hikes Recharge Rates. Check New Tariff Plans Here

Jio New Recharge Plans

All the existing plans have been revised by Reliance Jio. The smallest pack with the validity of 28 days, worth Rs 75 have been upgraded to Rs 91. The pack of Rs 129 have been revised to Rs 155. It provides unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS along with 2GB/ month data.

The Rs 149 pack, offering 1G/ day of data and unlimited voice calling has been revised upwards to Rs 179. And the famous Rs 199 pack which offers 1.5GB/ day data and unlimited voice calling has been increased by a whooping Rs 40 to Rs 239.

The pack of Rs 249, offering 2GB/ day data and unlimited voice calling has been updated to Rs 299. The 56-day Rs 444 pack has been hiked to Rs 533. And the 84-day pack of Rs 329 has been revised to Rs 395. The new pack offers 6GB data and unlimited voice calling along with 1000 SMS.

The Rs 555 pack offering 1.5GB/ day data with a validity of 84 days has been hiked to Rs 666. The Rs 599 pack offering 2GB/ day data has been revised to Rs 719. The Rs 1,299 pack, offering 24GB data will now cost Rs 1,559 to the users. And the biggest pack worth Rs 2,399 will be given for Rs 2,879 according to the new tariff policy of the company. It offers 2GB/ day data for the entire period of 365 days.

The top-up packs of Rs 51, Rs 101 and Rs 251 have been hiked to Rs 61, Rs 121 and Rs 301 respectively.

Airtel New Prepaid Recharge Plans

The Rs 79 data pack will now be offered at Rs 99. The Rs 149 pack that offers 2GB data with unlimited calling will now be offered at Rs 179. And the Rs 219 pack, offering 1GB/ day data for 28 days, will now cost Rs 265.

The Rs 249 pack has been hiked to Rs 299. And the largest pack for a validity of 28 days, worth Rs 298 earlier, will now cost Rs 359. It offers 2GB/ day data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/ day.

The 56-day pack of Rs 399 will now be offered at Rs 479 bundled with 1.5 GB/ day data. Also, the Rs 449 pack will now be offered at Rs 549.

The 84-day pack of Rs 379 will now be offered at Rs 455. It will offer a total of 6GB data along with unlimited voice calling. The 84-day pack offering 1.5GB/ day data, earlier worth Rs 598 has been hiked to Rs 719. The largest pack with a validity of 84 days will now be offered at Rs 839 from Rs 698 earlier.

The 365 days packs of Rs 1,498 and Rs 2,498 have been hiked to Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,999.

Along with the above-mentioned changes, the top-up packs of Rs 48, Rs 98 and Rs 251 have been hiked to Rs 58, Rs 118 and Rs 301 respectively.

Vodafone Idea Latest Recharge Plans