New Delhi: JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza has been announced by Reliance Jio for all its JioFiber customers. According to the company, the benefits worth Rs 6,500 will be offered to its customers who get JioFiber connections between October 18 to October 28. JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of select plans. This includes Rs 599 and Rs 899 for a period of 6 months.

It is important to note that the customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of ₹599 plan or ₹899 plan under the Double Bonanza offer will be eligible for 2 additional benefits (100% value back and 15 days extra validity).

Here are the plan wise benefits:

Rs 599 X 6 months plan

This plan includes 30Mbps speeds, access to over 14 OTT apps and over 550 channels. The cost of the plan would be Rs 599 x 6 months plus Rs 647 GST to total Rs 4,241.

Here are the vouchers:

Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO

Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

Rs 1,000 voucher of NetMeds

Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

In addition, customers will get 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity that is part of the plan.

Rs 899 X 6 months plan

JioFiber the Rs 899 per month, 6 month-plan. This includes 100Mbps speeds, over 14 OTT apps and over 550 on-demand channels. This will cost users Rs 899 x 6 months plus Rs 971 GST, amounting to Rs 6365. The vouchers are:

Rs 2,000 voucher of AJIO

Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds

Rs 3,000 voucher of IXIGO.

Benefits also include 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity.

Rs 899 X 3 months plan

On recharging their JioFiber connection with ₹2,697 for a 6 month perio ( ₹3,182 + ₹485 GST), new customers will get vouchers worth ₹3,500. These include