Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offers: Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. The bonanza, which is now live on the company’s official website, offers up to Rs 4,500 benefits to new customers. JioFiber Festival Bonanza is valid till October 09, 2022. The Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – Rs 599 and Rs 899, respectively.Also Read - Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use, What Services Are Available

JioFiber Rs 599 POSTPAID PLAN: CHECK BENEFITS HERE

The JioFiber Rs 599 postpaid plan includes unlimited data with download and upload speeds of 30 Mbps. The plan includes access(subscription) to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and other services. Reliance Jio also offers over 550 on-demand TV channels. The plan is accessible through the MyJio app and jio.com. As listed on Jio.com, customers will receive the following perks with Rs 599 JioFiber postpaid plans during the Festival Bonanza days. Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details

Rs 1000 off at Reliance Digital

1000 off at Reliance Digital Rs 1000 off at Myntra, ₹ 1000 off at Ajio

1000 off at Ajio Rs 1500 off at Ixigo.