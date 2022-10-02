Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offers: Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. The bonanza, which is now live on the company’s official website, offers up to Rs 4,500 benefits to new customers. JioFiber Festival Bonanza is valid till October 09, 2022. The Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – Rs 599 and Rs 899, respectively.Also Read - Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use, What Services Are Available
JioFiber Rs 599 POSTPAID PLAN: CHECK BENEFITS HERE
The JioFiber Rs 599 postpaid plan includes unlimited data with download and upload speeds of 30 Mbps. The plan includes access(subscription) to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and other services. Reliance Jio also offers over 550 on-demand TV channels. The plan is accessible through the MyJio app and jio.com. As listed on Jio.com, customers will receive the following perks with Rs 599 JioFiber postpaid plans during the Festival Bonanza days. Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details
- Rs 1000 off at Reliance Digital
- Rs 1000 off at Myntra, ₹1000 off at Ajio
- Rs 1500 off at Ixigo.
To avail benefits under the JioFiber Festival Bonanza, Jio users must recharge with the plan for at least 6 months. Also Read - HDFC WhatsApp Banking Services: Here's How Users Can Activate Services on WhatsApp. Check Step-by-step Guide
|Plan validity
|30 days
|Speed
|30 Mbps (30 Mbps Upload & 30 Mbps Download)
|Data
|Unlimited
|Voice
|Free
JioFiber Rs 899 POSTPAID PLAN: CHECK BENEFITS HERE
JioFiber Rs 899 postpaid plan offers download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. Along with subscriptions to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and other services, it offers unlimited data benefits. Additionally, the plan includes access to over 550 on-demand TV channels. From the MyJio app, users can request a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box). As part of the ongoing Festive Bonanza sale, the users will get the following benefits as given below:
- Rs 500 off at Reliance Digital
- Rs 500 off at Myntra
- Rs 1000 off at Ajio
- Rs 1500 off at Ixigo.
The benefits will be applicable if the JioFiber new customer recharges with Rs 899 plan for at least three months.
|Plan validity
|30 days
|Speed
|100 Mbps (100 Mbps Upload & 100 Mbps Download)
|Data
|Unlimited
|Voice
|Free
|On-demand TV
|550+ TV Channels