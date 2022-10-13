New Delhi: The Festive season is here paving way for all big companies to roll out their much-awaited sales. On Thursday, the Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART Stores announced the ‘Bestival Sale’, one of India’s largest omnichannel Diwali fiestas. The sale will kickstart from October 13 and continue till October 24.Also Read - 5G Launched in India: Know Which Companies Will Provide 5G Services in India | Watch Video

Interested buyers may note that the sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000+ SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore, and SMART Point, across the country. Notably, the company, over the last 2 years, the SMART Stores have expanded across value shopping, destination shopping, and convenience shopping formats. Also Read - India Enters New Era of Technology As PM Modi Launches 5G Services; Tariffs, Availability And More

“With this huge network of physical stores, strong partner network, sourcing capability, and deep insights gained through serving Reliance Retail’s 20 crore+ registered customer base, the Bestival Sale brings the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie-ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the neighborhood SMART Stores,” the company said in a press release. Also Read - When Will Reliance Jio Users Get 5G Access on Their Phone? Mukesh Ambani Replies

It will provide consumers with the best shopping experience as per their preference – be it online or at the neighborhood store, a true omnichannel shopping experience.

“The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season,” said Damodar Mall, CEO, of Grocery Reliance Retail.

Here are some of the exciting offers:

Buyers can get up to 80% off across categories The company is offering collection of Diwali Special deals on diyas, candles, gifts, sweets, snacks and rangolis to meet their festive needs this season. Customers can avail of up to 50% off on Indian sweets and dry fruits gift packs. Get up to 80% OFF on TV, Smartwatches, Mobile, Computer Accessories, Refrigerators, Home Appliances and many more Avail 10% cashback on Axis bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit & Credit Card till October 16th Oct on Electronics. The buyers can get the lowest prices on apparel for men, women and kids, footwear, accessories Up to 50% off on dinner sets, Dry fruit gift packs starting at Rs. 299, get up to 50% off on Sweets, Snacks and Chocolates Bank Offers (only on JioMart): Customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card till 24th Oct on all categories. The customers can get up to 80% off on all the key categories, amongst the range of products offered, such as up to 50% off on Indian Sweets, Dry fruits gift packs and Deo, 33% off on Soaps, Combo of 5Kg Basmati Rice, sugar, and 5L oil in just Rs. 1299, up to 60% off on TV, up to 70% off on audio accessories like smartwatches, speakers, etc., up to 80% off on apparels and footwear and much more. JioMart and SMART Stores have also rolled out a 360-degree campaign that focuses on announcing various offers using mediums like TVC, print, radio, outdoor, and social media platforms, on the JioMart app.

“We are thrilled about the success of our cross-category expansion focus, which has been well embraced across the nation. We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations,” said Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart.