JM Financial Stock Crashes 19% After RBI Bars Company From Financing Against Shares & Debentures

JM Financial

JM Financial Share Price tanked by 19 per cent in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India’s action against the company. RBI imposed restrictions on JM Financial Products Ltd after certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions.

In early trade today stock opened at Rs 78.95, which was down by 17 percent against the previous day close of Rs 95.45.

The stock further went down to Rs 77.55, i.e. downfall of around 19 per cent.

Why RBI Bars JM Financial From Certain Financing?

The RBI barred JM Financial from providing any kind of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

The restrictions are with immediate effect, as per a PTI report.

RBI also said that it is separately examining any possible regulatory violations and deficiencies on the part of the banks concerned.

Why Are JM Financial Stocks Falling?

According to BSE analytics, JM Financial Stock has corrected 26% in the past one month & also gave a positive return of 22 per cent in the past one year.

as per BSE website, the company has a market cap of Rs 7,600.63 crore as on March 6,

The stock of JM Financial rose 0.78% in the past five days and 12% in the last six months. It had given a 30% return to investors in the last year and has fallen 0.71% in the last five years.

However after RBI’s action against the company, stock almost fell by 19% in early trading.

JM Financial’s Take On RBI’s Action

After the stern action from RBI, JM Financial said in a statement that there are no “material deficiencies” in the loan sanctioning process. Further, the spokesperson said that the company is in no violation of any applicable regulation.

“This action is necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions,” stated the RBI on March 05.

However, the company will be able to continue its existing loan accounts’ service.

“We strongly believe that there have been no material deficiencies in our loan sanctioning process. Further, the company has not violated applicable regulations,” said JM Financial’s spokesperson in a statement after RBI imposed restrictions and its stock fell.

