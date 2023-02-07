Home

Job Alert! Amid Mass Layoffs, This Company is HIRING 30,000 Employees in India. Deets Inside

Job Alert: PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) India ---an auditing and consultancy firm is planning to hire 30,000 jobs over the next five years.

Job alert: At a time when companies have sacked thousands of its employees in order to cut cost, PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) India —an auditing and consultancy firm is planning to hire 30,000 jobs over the next five years, to expand its presence across the country. In a statement, the company said that it expects to grow its total workforce to 80,000. At present, PwC has over 50,000 employees in India.

This follows a joint venture between PwC India and PwC US to set up new global centers in India, reported LiveMint. “PwC India and PwC US have entered into a joint venture in India to accelerate growth, expand client relationships and enhance quality. PwC India has been steadily expanding its geographical presence in the country for several years,” said PwC in its statement. Last year, PwC opened 3 offices in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Noida.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said that the company is committed to playing a meaningful role in India’s growth story. “Our new venture is just one step forward in this direction and will further attempt to harness India’s vast demographic dividend,” he added. Tim Ryan, Chair and Senior Partner, PwC US, said that the enhanced collaboration between PwC India and PwC US will further accelerate the “growth of our global talent footprint and help deliver greater value to our clients”.

