New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced more stimulus measures to boost growth and said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

Part of the Central government's economic stimulus, Sitharaman announced 12 key measures to boost economy under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. The net stimulus announced today amounted to Rs 2.65 Lakh Crore. The 12 key announcements of the Centre under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 are as follows:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

The Centre launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivize job creation during COVID-19 recovery. If EPFO-registered establishments take in new employees without EPFO registration or those who lost jobs earlier, the Yojana will benefit these employees.

The scheme will be effective from October 1, 2020 and operational till 30th June 2021. Certain other eligibility criteria would have to be met, and the Central government will provide subsidy for two years in respect of new eligible employees.

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, businesses, MUDRA borrowers and individuals (loans for business purposes) has been extended till March 31, 2021.

A credit guarantee support scheme ECLGS 2.0 is being launched for healthcare sector and 26 stressed sectors with credit outstanding of above Rs 50 crore and up to Rs 500 crore as on Feb 29 2020 stressed due to COVID-19.

Production Linked Incentive Scheme

Production Linked Incentive worth Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore was given to 10 champion sectors. As per updates, these sectors will be covered under the Production Linked Incentives Scheme to help boost competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. This will give a big boost to economy, investment, exports and job creation. A total amount of nearly 1.5 Lakh Crore has been earmarked across sectors, for next five years. The ten sectors include Advance Cell Chemistry Battery, Electronic/Technology Products, Automobiles & Auto Components, Pharmaceuticals Drugs, Telecom & Networking Products, Textile Products, Food Products, High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, White Goods (ACs & LED), and Specialty Steel.

PM Awaas Yojana – Urban

A sum of Rs 18000 crore is being provided for PMAY- Urban over and above Rs 8000 Crore already allocated this year. This will help ground 12 Lakh houses and complete 18 Lakh houses, create additional 78 Lakh jobs and improve production and sale of steel and cement, resulting in multiplier effect on economy.

Construction and Infrastructure

To provide ease of doing business and relief to contractors whose money otherwise remains locked up, performance security on contracts has been reduced from 5-10% to 3%.It will also extend to ongoing contracts and Public Sector Enterprises.

Income Tax relief for home buyers

Differential between circle rate and agreement value in real estate income tax under Section 43 CA of IT Act has been increased from 10% to 20%. This is for primary sale of residential units up to Rs 2 Crore (from date of announcement of this scheme, till June 30 2021).

Platform for infra debt financing

The Centre will make Rs 6,000 Crore equity investment in debt platform of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), which will help NIIF provide a debt of Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore for infrastructure projects by 2025.

Support for agriculture

As fertilizer consumption is going up significantly, Rs 65,000 Crore is being provided to ensure increased supply of fertilizers to farmers to enable timely availability of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season.

Rural employment

Additional outlay of Rs 0,000 Crore is being provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana to provide rural employment. This will help accelerate rural economy.

Boost for project exports

Rs 3,000 Crore boost is being provided to EXIM Bank for promoting project exports under Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS Scheme). This will help EXIM Bank facilitate Lines of Credit development assistance activities and promote exports from India.

Capital and industrial stimulus

Rs 10,200 Crore additional budget stimulus is being provided for capital and industrial expenditure on domestic defence equipment, industrial infrastructure and green energy.

R&D grant for COVID vaccine

The Centre has provided Rs 900 Crore to Department of Biotechnology for Research and Development of Indian COVID Vaccine.