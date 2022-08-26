New Delhi: Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has reportedly shut down its grocery business called Superstore in more than 90 per cent of cities in India (except Nagpur and Mysuru), resulting in several job losses. According to an Inc42 report, nearly 300 employees have lost jobs after the shuttering of Meesho Superstore. When reached, the company did not comment on the development.Also Read - Job Cuts Latest Update: No More New VR Jobs at Meta, Google as They Freeze Hiring

In April, Meesho rebranded Farmiso to Superstore, with an aim to highlight its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in Tier 2 markets and beyond. The same month, the company laid off more than 150 employees, mostly from Farmiso, as it aimed to integrate its grocery business within the core application.

The social commerce platform earlier laid off more than 200 employees in the first wave of the pandemic. According to the Inc42 report, "low revenue and a high cash burn was the reason behind the startup's decision to wind up operations in most of the cities" this time.

5 more points to know for this big story on Meesho and its Superstore grocery business: