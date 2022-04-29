New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in discussion with banks, has reportedly planned to cut jobs at Twitter after he takes over to improve its bottom line. Elon Musk had discussed making “efficiencies” at Twitter in the conversations with bankers, “which could include job cuts”, according to a report by The Washington Post.Also Read - Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion In Tesla Shares Amid Twitter Deal

The area in which Elon Musk may cut jobs is the policy department, several other media reports stated. Musk’s displeasure was reflected in his criticism of Twitter’s policy head Vijaya Gadde this week, over censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have not responded to the reports of job cuts in the company after Elon Musk takeover. However, Parag Agrawal, in a clip doing rounds on social media, informed employees that Elon Musk will soon address their concerns after Twitter accepted Tesla CEO’s takeover bid.

After the Twitter board accepted his takeover bid earlier this week, Elon Musk has been tweeting about changes that he wants to bring into the micro-blogging platform, from ‘free speech’ to making its algorithms ‘open source’.

CEO Parag Agrawal says no layoffs at Twitter

Parag Agrawal reportedly said that “despite the noise” coming from Elon Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.

“I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise,” he posted in a tweet on Thursday.

In a leaked audio clip where Agrawal can be heard talking to employees post the acquisition, he said that Musk will soon address their concerns. “Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made. For us to gain insight into that, we will be finding a way to have Elon Musk talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity,” he was quoted as saying.