Jobs in Canada: Are you looking for a job abroad? We have some good news for you then. Canada has more than 10 lakh vacant jobs as of now, according to an NDTV Profit report. The number of vacancies has risen since May 2021 by over 3 lakh.Also Read - Solar Storm Alert! G1 Class Flare To Hit Earth TOMORROW; Power Blackouts Expected

The Labour Force Survey for May 2022 shows a growing labour shortage in a number of industries and an increased demand for immigration to Canada. The reason behind this is the country’s ageing workforce that is set to retire soon. This, in turn, is leading to a high job vacancy rate. Also Read - Canada: 10 Days After Ripudaman's Killing, Two Indian-origin Men Shot Dead In ‘Eerily Similar Manner’

Canada is currently preparing to welcome its biggest ever number of permanent residents in 2022 — the target is 4.3 lakh. By 2024, the target would have risen to over 4.5 lakh, a CIC News report stated. Also Read - Several People Shot Dead in 'Targeted' Shooting in Canadian Province of British Columbia

Golden opportunity for immigrants

In such a scenario, where unemployment is low and job openings are plentiful, immigrants have the chance to fill open positions. Therefore, this could be a great opportunity if you want to use Express Entry to apply for permanent residency in Canada. According to another survey, there are now more available posts than ever before in certain states.

Take a look at job vacancies and related figures in Canada: