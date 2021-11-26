New Delhi: E-commerce majors and tech-startups are eyeing at all-time high campus hiring to keep their workforce balance intact. Freshers from leading undergraduate colleges, engineering and management institutions are the top priority in the recruitment list, according to a report in Economic Times. Companies that are increasing their campus hiring are Amazon, Meesho, Infra.Market, Urban Company, Good Glamm, and PhonePe, the ET report says.Also Read - RPSC RAS Main 2021: Exam Date Announced on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in | Know Exam Pattern

Who Will Get Jobs?

While landing a job amidst covid pandemic, the profile of a candidate holds immense significance. So those, who are pursuing engineering course, product, analytics, sales, business, design, legal, and corporate functions, will likely to be in demand.

Salaries to Get Higher

The pay-package is likely to get heftier for students at tier-2 and tier-3 colleges, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), CareerNet & Longhouse Consulting Chief Executive Anshuman Das was quoted as saying by ET. So far, salaries have gone up by 15 per cent to 20 per cent in comparison with last year.

Amazon Jobs

Amazon has emphasized that it will hire thousands of students across technical and non-tech profiles in 2022. The company said it hires students from IITs, National Institute of Technology (NITs), IIMs, ISB and other engineering colleges and B-Schools, according to the ET report.

Buju’s is Hiring

Byju’s is planning to hire 3,000 to 4,000 candidates in the next six months and the campus hiring will be a pivotal part. These hiring will be for roles of technical and non-technical, the ET report says.

Urban Company Jobs

Urban Company is planning to recruit product designers, software engineers and product managers from campuses in the next seven months, the ET report says.