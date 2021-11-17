New Delhi: In a good news for job seekers, midsize information technology (IT) firms are working at hiring employees, according to Economic Times report. These companies have come up with multipronged strategies to strengthen their workforce, the report says.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Programmer, Computer Operator Posts. Apply Now on uppsc.up.nic.in

This companies are adopting a slew of measures in order expand their talent pool amid the rapidly growing attrition rate. Apart from this, these firms have started to bolster their employer brand in order to attract freshers and lateral hirings, the ET report says.

L&T Infotech (LTI) are aiming to hire 5,500 freshers in the ongoing financial year. The company also wants to induct 1,000 people on hire-train-deploy basis, the report says.

In October, hiring activity has witnessed a strong growth year-on-year due to uptick in demand for technology professionals, PTI reported quoting Naukri JobSpeak. With job listings of more than 2,500 year-on-year growth.

The report showcased that demand for tech professionals continued to soar as the sector witnessed a significant 85 per cent Y-O-Y growth in October, as per a PTI report.

The upcoming launch of 5G and related services coupled with the government’s product linked incentive scheme (PLI) and the recent relief package for players in the field has boosted employment opportunities in the Telecom/ISP sector that grew in October, it observed, the PTI report shows.

Hiring activity has also picked up in sectors like Retail (51 per cent) and Hospitality/Travel (48 per cent) with the ongoing holiday season, opening up of major offline outlets and peak sale season for e-commerce retailers. Other sectors like Education/Teaching (41 per cent) and Banking/Financial Services (39 per cent) also experienced growth as compared to October 2020, according to PTI report.