New Delhi: IT majors TCS, Infosys, HCL, and Wipro are likely to hire around 60,000 women from campuses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Infosys, and Wipro are scaling up the process of inducting more women in order to improve gender diversity, according to a report in Economic Times.Also Read - 'Forced to Impose Complete Lockdown Again If....': Odisha CM Warns Amid Fears of Third Wave
- Infosys is aiming to have 45 per cent women employees out of the total workforce by 2030, the ET report says.
- TCS is likely to recruit between 15,000 and 18,000 women among 40,000 women graduates, as per the ET report.
- HCL is also seeking to achieve 50-50 mix in its workforce in near future. The company will also have 60 per cent of the total new recruits from campuses in form of women, the ET report says
- Wipro is is also expecting 50 per cent women among the 30,000 campus hiring, a number that the company has set as a target.
- Recently, a report by LinkedIn showed that hiring in India is around 42 per cent above pre-Covid levels, as per an IANS report.
- There was a deep hiring dip in April 2021, corresponding to a second wave of Covid-19 cases in India, the IANS report says.
- Since then, it has been recovering steadily — compared to the pre-Covid levels in 2019, it was 35 per cent higher at the end of May 2021, and 42 per cent higher at the end of June 2021, IANS reported.
- This is possibly due to a release of pent-up hiring (which accumulated in 2020 as companies took a more cautious stance towards hiring), the update showed, the IANS report says.