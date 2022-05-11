New Delhi: Uber on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 500 employees in its India tech centres by the end of this year. The ride-hailing firm company had hired 250 engineers in 2021 for its 1000-member tech teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and is planning on doubling that count by December 2022. The company will be hiring engineers, data scientists and program managers to join its tech centres and product teams in India, according to a report by Mint.Also Read - Ola, Uber to be Grilled by Consumers Authority Over Surge in Customer Complaints on Tuesday

The aim would be to build products locally and scale them globally, said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director, Engineering, Uber, according to the Mint report.

The new hires are part of Uber's expanding tech teams across the globe, including in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Amsterdam and India. The company recently inaugurated a new floor in its Bengaluru tech center.

Uber is also looking to partner with the government of Karnataka, to leverage public data for mobility services wherever possible, and vice-versa, Mint reported quoting Praveen Neppalli Naga, vice president and head of mobility engineering at Uber.

“We have some partnerships with city governments etc., like certain cities in US, where the cities actually want Uber to help out. So we use (our) data to help out,” he said.

“Same thing in India as well. Wherever it’s (public data) available we use it, and it’s an ongoing work for us. This is why we want to partner with the Karnataka government to be able to build the tech center in one of the universities and actually partner with them very closely,” he told Mint.