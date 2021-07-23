New Delhi: Steel major JSW Steel today posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income. This has come after steel manufacturer had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing, as per a PTI report.Also Read - IND vs SL 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score And Updates: India 147-3 Before Rain Stops Play
JSW Steel News Today, JSW Steel Results
- Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 29,100 crore from Rs 11,914 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year. Expenses were at Rs 20,804 crore as against Rs 12,504 crore a year ago, as per a PTI report.
- JSW Steel, a part of JSW Group, has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports among others, the PTI report says.
- Earlier in July, JSW Steel group has registered a 16 per cent QoQ growth in crude steel production at 5.07 million tonnes for Q1 FY’22, aided by its recent acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel under the insolvency and bankruptcy process, as per an IANS report.
- The growth is even higher on a YoY basis at 65 per cent YoY, including the production at jointly controlled entities viz. Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. Last year, production in Q1 suffered due to nationwide lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the IANS report says.
- While JSW reported standalone production of 4.1 million tonne (mt) of crude steel in Q1, BPSL added another 0.69 mt production while JSW Ispat Special Products added another 0.14 mt. The production from JSW Steel USA, Ohio stood at 0.14 mt in Q1, according to IANS report.