New Delhi: Steel major JSW Steel today posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income. This has come after steel manufacturer had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing, as per a PTI report.

