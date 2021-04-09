NEW DELHI: JSW Steel has become a member of elite club of companies which have market cap or market capitalization of Rs 1.5 trillion on the BSE Sesnsex. JSW has a market cap of Rs 1.54 trillion. JSW Steel has shown a strong performance as its share value surged 57 per cent in the past one month. During this tenure the S&P BSE Sensex showed a decline of 0.81 per cent. Also Read - BJP Got Unprecedented Support From Bengal, Will Win Between 63 To 68 Seats In 3 Phases: Amit Shah In Kolkata

On Friday, JSW Steel shares were trading on 604.05 as stocks opened at 619.20 today. It had all time high of 630.85. On BSE, JSW Steel has been listed as Group A company. According to the latest trend, JSW Steel has reported very positive financial performance.

Amongst the leading conglomerates in India, JSW Group is a USD12 billion company. It is an integral part of the OP Jindal Group, and has been a part of major projects that have played a key role in India's growth. Ranked among India's top business houses, JSW's innovative and sustainable ideas cater to the core sectors of Steel, Energy, Cement and Infrastructure. The Group continues to strive for excellence with its strength, differentiated product mix, state-of-the-art technology, excellence in execution and focus on sustainability. From its humble beginnings in steel, the JSW Group has expanded its presence across India, South America, South Africa and Europe.