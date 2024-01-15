Home

Share Market News: JTL Industries Shares Surge as Axis Securities Gives Buy Rating

This company says that JTL Industries can register 70 per cent growth in business in the structural tube market in the next 7 years.

New Delhi: Shares of JTL Industries Limited surged 3.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 255.90 on Monday i.e. January 15. The counter had closed at Rs 247.60 in the last trading session. The 52-week high level of shares of JTL Industries Limited, which manufactures steel and zinc pipes, is Rs 267 while the 52-week low level is Rs 142.

Shares of JTL Industries, with a market cap of around Rs 4,320 crore, have given returns of 11 per cent to investors in the last one month, 45 per cent returns in the last six months and 65 per cent returns in the last one year.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities has given a buy call on JTL Industries with a target of Rs 300.

Promoter’s stake in JTL Industries is around 56 per cent while foreign investors’ stake is 1.62 per cent and retail investors’ stake is 41.5 per cent.

JTL Industries has two manufacturing units in Punjab and Maharashtra. Stock research experts have said that the target price of JTL Industries can reach Rs 300 in a few days. This company says that JTL Industries can register 70 per cent growth in business in the structural tube market in the next 7 years.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.